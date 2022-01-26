Museveni condemns military coups in West Africa

Uganda's President Museveni. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

New Content Item (7)

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

What you need to know:

  • The African continental bloc has witnessed about ten –both peaceful and bloody- military power grabs over the last decade with at least five of these in the Sahel States, West Africa.

President Museveni Wednesday condemned recent military coups that have dominated West African States, two days after mutinous soldiers rapidly seized power from President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in Burkina Faso.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.