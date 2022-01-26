Museveni condemns military coups in West Africa

President Museveni Wednesday condemned recent military coups that have dominated West African States, two days after mutinous soldiers rapidly seized power from President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in Burkina Faso.

“Africa shouldn’t allow those novices to disturb our peace,” Mr Museveni said.

Denouncing the takeovers with some criticism towards the West, the Ugandan strongman observed that, “what is happening now is going to take us back because civilian leaders fail to build strong armies."

"The problem happening in Africa today started in Libya. I would like to invite African leaders to sit down and exchange views on how to build strength in Africa,” Mr Museveni remarked during an anniversary to mark his 36th year in power.

The African continental bloc has witnessed about ten –both peaceful and bloody- military power grabs over the last decade with at least five of these in the Sahel States.

“Then there’s a military coup like those in Mali, Guinea Bissau, Guinea. Those soldiers are not accountable to anyone since nobody elects them. We would have been very far if Idi Amin (former Ugandan President) didn’t waste a lot of our time,” the 77-year old political veteran who captured power in 1986 remarked at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

Ringing a bell for African unity, Mr Museveni rallied West African states to "consult and bank on Uganda’s experience in dealing with political instability."

“Here, we have surely built some strength. We have about 6,000 soldiers in Somalia. We shall get in touch with African leaders to see how to harmonize our thinking,” he noted.

President Museveni inspects a guard of honour by different Ugandan armed forces during the 36th ruling NRM party anniversary- also known as the Liberation Day at Kololo Grounds on January 26, 2022. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Although Mr Museveni described an African army putsch as “time wasting [issues],” he admitted they can’t easily be dealt with as the orientation of coup plotters is anonymous sometimes.