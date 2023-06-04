Museveni gifts 50 boda bodas to Bombo youth in poverty fight campaign

As part of his mobilisation effort for Ugandans into the money economy and job creation, President Museveni has donated 50 motorcycles to a section of the Nubian youth in Bombo Town Council, Luweero District. The youth organized under their Umbrella body Nakatonya Bombo-Nubian Youth Association according to the State House Comptroller, Ms Jane Barekye, are beneficiary to the different presidential interventions targeting organised and hardworking groups that need a boost. “Because of your strategic positioning and organization, the President recognized you among the organized groups that needed assistance. The President has been keenly following your hard work and support to the government initiated programs. He decided to support you with the motorcycles,” she said during the handover ceremony at Nakatonya Village on Saturday.

“The boda bodas are supposed to boost youth in the wealth generation program. The boda boda cycles are a source of income for a number of youth in the Country. This is the very reason why the President has made the intervention. Be part of the different government programs including the Parish Development Model to improve your respective livelihoods. The boda boda cycles are not to be sold off but meant to generate income,” Ms Barekye told the excited youth.

Mr Abubaker Ahmed, the chairperson of the Bombo Boda boda Association said that the industry is among the income generating projects that attract a big number of youth.

“We thank President Museveni for responding to our request and ensuring that the Bombo youth join the money economy through hard work. We pledge to support the different government programs to ensure that Ugandans have a better livelihood,” he said.

Mr Ronald Ndaula, the Luweero District NRM party chairperson rallied the youth to embrace the government initiatives in the different wealth creation projects.

“We can start money generating projects beginning with the little we have as individuals. We should not despise jobs,” he said.

“Bombo Town Council has more than 2,000 youth involved in the boda boda transport industry. We thank President Museveni for identifying the youth for support,” Bombo Town Council LC3 Chairperson, Mr Osman Kassim, said.