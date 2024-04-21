Museveni hails ex-Bugisu cultural leader Wamimbi for being patriotic

President Museveni has applauded deceased envoy Wilson Wamimbi Weasa, who was also the first cultural leader of Inzu Ya Masaaba, for being patriotic and working with dignity to improve the welfare of people in Bugisu.

“The late Umukhukha Emeritus Wilson Wamimbi was a great pillar in the Bamasaaba Cultural Institution that even while he served his people, he didn’t dent his nation or promote negative repute within or outside this country,” Museveni said in his speech read by Vice President Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo.

This was during the burial of Wamimbi, which was attended by hundreds of people including ministers, lawmakers and religious leaders among other dignitaries at his ancestral home in Busano Sub-county in Mbale District on Saturday.

Wamimbi, who succumbed to diabetes and pressure on April 12 served as Umukuuka from 2010 to 2015 and as LCV chairperson for greater Mbale from 1987 to 1998. He was also the former Ugandan envoy to Canada.

He died aged 86 and Museveni contributed Shs10million towards the burial expenses, noting that “peace reigned in Bugisu during the period Wamimbi served as Umukuuka.”

“This set him apart as a credible person that highlighted the intention of government restoration of cultural institutions,” he observed.

When the institution was being bogged down by leadership wrangles that worsened with the death of Umukhukha Bob Mushikori, Wamimbi was chief mediator between two rival cultural heads Mike Mudoma and John Imran Wagabyalire.

Consequently, Mudoma was gazetted as the duly elected Umukhukha III.

Meanwhile, Wamimbi also served as a marketing officer with Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU) in addition to being a director on the board of Sheraton Hotel from 1992-1994, among other roles.

Alupo, who contributed Shs5million for the funeral, said Wamimbi added to the country’s development through his public service roles.

Mbale Diocese Bishop John Nandaah eulogised him as a great man but urged government to tarmac the 4km road to Busano via Nyondo sub-county.

“The government should do that in remembrance of the Wamimbi’s great role in championing economic development,” he told mourners.

Dominic Wetangula, the father of the Speaker of the Kenyan national assembly (Moses Wetangula) requested the Ugandan government to name one road in Mbale City after Wamimbi.

Reigning Bamasaaba cultural leader Mudoma said: “We need a public university so as to promote equitable access to higher education.”

About Wamimbi

He went to Walanga Primary School in Busano Sub-county in Mbale District before proceeding to Masaba Secondary School in neighbouring Sironko District.