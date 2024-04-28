Museveni hails former President Muwanga's wife at her funeral

President Museveni has hailed former Ugandan leader Paulo Muwanga’s wife Kasalina [Catherine] Zawedde “for her exemplary life and commitment to the family and country in addition to helping her husband during service.

On Saturday, President Museveni noted that Zawedde helped Muwanga to nurture children responsibly, holding the family together even after her husband’s death in 1991.

“All those associated with Kasalina must be proud of the legacy which she has left behind; and the sense of bereavement that you feel now, should not diminish her beautiful memory,” Museveni said in his speech delivered by lands minister Judith Nabakooba during burial at Ndoddo Village in Kamengo Sub-County, Mpigi District.

The president contributed Shs10million to assist the family in burial arrangements.

Funeral service celebrant Rev Samuel Katabula Kibuuka called for unity and collective efforts to change the spiritual and physical world regardless of our political affiliations.

“The deceased advocated for peace. Even when she met the President at Kololo one time, she requested him to continue providing peace to this country,” he said.

He added: “Let us work as a family for the betterment and development as we move forward. Politics should not split us.”

Zawedde died aged 92 at Nakasero Hospital where she had been hospitalized for some time.

Her burial was attended by different dignitaries including former Prime Minister Kintu Musoke, Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party President Jimmy Akena and presidential advisor Amelia Kyambadde.

Speaking on behalf of the deceased’s children, Dr Suzie Nansozi Muwanga acknowledged their “mother’s love especially during the absence of their father.”

“You remember very well our dad was always away from home, during the guerilla war and when he died our dear mum has been there all the time,” Dr Muwanga said.

She added: “We promise to keep that legacy and live the exemplary life she showed us such that it penetrates into our children.”

Dr Nansozi commended Museveni for loving their family despite their father being opposition.

“He (president) spared some time and visited our mother and even made phone calls and spoke in Runyankole. We cannot take it for granted,” she noted.