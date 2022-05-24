Museveni hails Makerere

President Museveni has commended Makerere University for its contribution to the unfolding scientific revolution in Uganda and strongly pledged to support the scientists to get Uganda out of dependency and to modernise society.

The President was yesterday virtually addressing the 72nd graduation ceremony.

He congratulated the university upon reaching 100 years pointing out that the institution is important in the history of Uganda and the society.

“We have gained a lot from Makerere University especially in the field of science,” Mr Museveni said. He cited doctors now working on vaccines but discouraged the idea of collaborative research advising that the university scientists should be independent in their research work.

The President also cited scientists who are producing automobiles like the electric vehicles, veterinary medicine and also the food scientists who have revolutionised agriculture by discovering a new type of coffee that yields five times more than the old one.

He defended the move by government to improve the remuneration of government scientists adding that science is the base of social-economic transformation.

The President gave a brief narrative of the genesis of the Ivory Tower dating back to the time of the early explorers and missionaries who came to the country in 1877 the CMS and the Roman Catholics in 1879 importing their confusion and rivalry to Uganda that caused much suffering.

He however noted that despite these shortcomings, the missionaries started new learning in schools like Buddo, Kisubi and Namagunga among others that culminated to the establishment of the Makerere University in 1921.

He noted that though founded by colonialists to satisfy their interests, over time, Ugandans benefitted from the institution especially in modern education such as science medicine that saw the first products like the late Dr. Samson Kisekka graduate in the discipline.