Museveni heads to Tanzania for oil pipeline talks

President Museveni with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House Entebbe in April 2021. PHOTO | PPU

By  JONATHAN KAMOGA

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni, according to aides, will give a keynote speech during the private sector organised symposium that is set to discuss opportunities presented by the 1,445km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is expected in Tanzania at the weekend to attend an oil and gas meeting, and later hold bilateral talks with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.