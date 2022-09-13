Museveni, Janet pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni yesterday paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kampala.

The duo was received by Ms Kate Airey, the British High Commissioner. Mr Museveni extended his sympathies to the royal family and the British people.

“On behalf of the people of Uganda and on behalf of my family, I again extend our most heartfelt condolences to His Majesty King Charles III on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. She has led us well and we salute her contribution. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” President Museveni said.

The President appreciated the reconciliation efforts by the Queen during her 70-year reign as the head-of-state of the United Kingdom and also as the Head of the Commonwealth.

“The metamorphosis that saw the British Empire transform into the Commonwealth of independent and equal states headed by Her Majesty and now His Majesty King Charles III was a phenomenon,” he added.

The President said the use of the English language in all the Commonwealth countries is an asset that should be utilised for the prosperity through investment, trade, tourism and anti-terrorism.

While delivering her speech, Ms Museveni thanked God for blessing the Queen with a productive life.

She reminisced the Queen’s last visit to Uganda in 2007 during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) celebrations.

“I salute the Queen for dedicating her life to serve her homeland selflessly and the entire Commonwealth family. We in Uganda will always remember her last visit to our country leading to the 2007 Chogm. Those are good memories we will keep of her. May the Lord now give her a good and peaceful rest in eternity,” she said.

Speaker’s eulogy

Meanwhile the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, described the Queen as a person who immensely inspired other leaders to work towards the growth and development of their communities and people.

Speaker Among’s eulogy was contained in a message she penned in the condolence book at the British High Commission yesterday.

“She leaves a legacy of unmatched constancy. The loss is irreplaceable,” Ms Among said, adding, “As member states, we shall miss her.”

Other key leaders who signed in the book included the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ms Jane Frances Abodo, retired Justice Prof George Kanyeihamba and former Minister for Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa