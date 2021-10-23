Museveni launches Covid-19 laboratories at Entebbe Airport

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

President Yoweri Museveni Friday commissioned the Entebbe International Airport Covid-19 laboratories for mandatory testing of all incoming passengers through the airport.

“I am pleased to commission the Entebbe International Airport Covid-19 laboratories. These will be used as government testing facilities (mandatory) for all incoming passengers through our airport," he tweeted.

The president commended the work done by Uganda Civil Aviation Authority and the Army Brigade in putting in place the facilities.

“These people told me they needed a few days to construct a canopy as well, I have no problem with it, but I asked them to start the process of testing that very moment. The rest can come while testing is going on,” he said.

A canopy is a covered walkway where passengers will be passing to proceed to the results waiting area.

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja said that tourists will be treated in a manner that minimises inconveniences and delays.

"With the government taking charge of this testing exercise, we expect to see a faster, more convenient and more affordable process for all while protecting the country from any possible importation of more deadly Covid-19 variants," she said.

The Director-General UCAA, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, thanked the president and his cabinet for the various efforts especially in financing the installation of the testing facilities at the airport.

The Ministry of Health set up the testing laboratories at the airport and trained laboratory technicians, data entrants, and all the other port-health staff to manage the process.

The turnaround time for the test results is expected to reduce from four hours to two hours.

The laboratory has five PCR test machines with the capacity to test 300 samples per hour, 3,600 passengers in 12 hours.

The government also reduced the testing costs from $65 (about Shs230,000) to $30 (about Shs100,000).