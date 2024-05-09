Museveni meets US ambassador over regional security

President Museveni on Thursday met with the United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Uganda, William W Popp at State House-Entebbe to discuss his press team described as “various critical matters”, including the forthcoming population census, regional peace and stability, and socio-economic development.

Underscoring the significance of the population census, the two leaders reportedly emphasised the importance of conducting a comprehensive and inclusive count that will provide crucial data for informed decision-making and effective governance.

“The discussions further delved into regional peace and stability, with President Museveni sharing perspectives on the ongoing efforts to foster peace and security in the region. He underscored the necessity of collaboration and cooperation among nations to address common challenges and promote stability, ultimately ensuring a peaceful environment for the well-being of all citizens,” a statement from Mr Museveni’s press unit reads in part.

During the meeting attended by Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the Permanent Secretary-Ministry of Defence, Ms Rosette Byengoma and the Deputy Chief of Defence forces, Lt Gen Samuel Okiding, Mr Museveni and Mr Popp reportedly explored avenues for socio-economic development, focusing on strategies to enhance Uganda's growth and prosperity as well as improving the long-standing relations between the two countries.