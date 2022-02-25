Prime

Twist in Nakawa-Naguru estate land controversy

Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga (with a crutch) and Minister of State for Lands Sam Mayanja meet at the contested land in Nakawa, Kampala on February 23, 2022. Photo/Abubaker Lubowa

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

The minister has halted all ongoing activities on the land by all parties for three months. 

The Minister of State for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, has asked Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to intervene in the deepening crisis over ownership of the Naguru-Nakawa land. 
The minister indicates that different companies are claiming ownership of sections of the land, despite lack of the President’s approval for reallocation. 
The February 23 letter to Ms Nabbanja came shortly after the minister’s visit to the site where he  halted any developments due to the disputes.

