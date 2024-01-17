Museveni pardons jailed ex-NSSF boss Jamwa, 12 others

The former Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) David Chandi Jamwa and 12 others will be freed from prison on Thursday after receiving a presidential pardon, authorities have said.

Jamwa was in early 2011 handed a 12-year sentence for causing a Shs3billion financial loss to government, specifically at the Fund after he prematurely sold treasury bonds to the defunct Crane Bank.

“This afternoon, we received an instrument in regard to a prerogative of mercy for 13 prisoners. He has granted them pardon on public health and humanitarian grounds," Uganda Prisons spokesperson Frank Mayanja Baine said in a statement.

The list of pardon attainers is dominated by 11 prisoners jailed for defilement and a one Jackson Owino who was convicted for manslaughter.

Pardoned prisoners

Name Offence Sentence David Chandi Jamwa Causing financial loss 12 years Vincent Ntale Defilement 4 and a half years Nelson Drabo

Defilement 20 years James Omirambe

Defilement 6 years Samuel Aliama

Defilement 3 years Francis leku

Defilement 3 years Joseph Kabila

Defilement 3 years Yoha Ayitia alias Samu

Defilement 4 years Fred Kato (Not Kajubi)

Defilement 7 years Zakaria Okello

Defilement 5 years Joseph Nono

Defilement 5 years Jackson Owino

Manslaughter 6 years John Mesach Ouma

Defilement 7 years