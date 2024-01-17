Museveni pardons jailed ex-NSSF boss Jamwa, 12 others

Jailed former NSSF managing director, David Chandi Jamwa in court recently. PHOTO/FILE/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

  • The list of pardon attainers is dominated by 11 prisoners jailed for defilement and one manslaughter convict. 

The former Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) David Chandi Jamwa and 12 others will be freed from prison on Thursday after receiving a presidential pardon, authorities have said.

Jamwa was in early 2011 handed a 12-year sentence for causing a Shs3billion financial loss to government, specifically at the Fund after he prematurely sold treasury bonds to the defunct Crane Bank. 

“This afternoon, we received an instrument in regard to a prerogative of mercy for 13 prisoners. He has granted them pardon on public health and humanitarian grounds," Uganda Prisons spokesperson Frank Mayanja Baine said in a statement. 

The list of pardon attainers is dominated by 11 prisoners jailed for defilement and a one Jackson Owino who was convicted for manslaughter.  

Pardoned prisoners

Name

Offence

Sentence

David Chandi Jamwa

Causing financial loss

12 years

Vincent Ntale

Defilement

4 and a half years

Nelson Drabo


Defilement

20 years

James Omirambe


Defilement

6 years

Samuel Aliama


Defilement

3 years

Francis leku


Defilement

3 years

Joseph Kabila


Defilement

3 years

Yoha Ayitia alias Samu


Defilement

4 years

Fred Kato (Not Kajubi)


Defilement

7 years

Zakaria Okello


Defilement

5 years

Joseph Nono


Defilement

5 years

Jackson Owino


Manslaughter

6 years

John Mesach Ouma


Defilement

7 years

The prerogative of mercy is provided for in the Ugandan law under Article 121 (4) (a) of the 1995 constitution. 

