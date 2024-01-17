Museveni pardons jailed ex-NSSF boss Jamwa, 12 others
What you need to know:
- The list of pardon attainers is dominated by 11 prisoners jailed for defilement and one manslaughter convict.
The former Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) David Chandi Jamwa and 12 others will be freed from prison on Thursday after receiving a presidential pardon, authorities have said.
Jamwa was in early 2011 handed a 12-year sentence for causing a Shs3billion financial loss to government, specifically at the Fund after he prematurely sold treasury bonds to the defunct Crane Bank.
“This afternoon, we received an instrument in regard to a prerogative of mercy for 13 prisoners. He has granted them pardon on public health and humanitarian grounds," Uganda Prisons spokesperson Frank Mayanja Baine said in a statement.
The list of pardon attainers is dominated by 11 prisoners jailed for defilement and a one Jackson Owino who was convicted for manslaughter.
Pardoned prisoners
Name
Offence
Sentence
David Chandi Jamwa
Causing financial loss
12 years
Vincent Ntale
Defilement
4 and a half years
Nelson Drabo
Defilement
20 years
James Omirambe
Defilement
6 years
Samuel Aliama
Defilement
3 years
Francis leku
Defilement
3 years
Joseph Kabila
Defilement
3 years
Yoha Ayitia alias Samu
Defilement
4 years
Fred Kato (Not Kajubi)
Defilement
7 years
Zakaria Okello
Defilement
5 years
Joseph Nono
Defilement
5 years
Jackson Owino
Manslaughter
6 years
John Mesach Ouma
Defilement
7 years
The prerogative of mercy is provided for in the Ugandan law under Article 121 (4) (a) of the 1995 constitution.