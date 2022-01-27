Museveni praises Monitor stories

President Museveni has applauded the Daily Monitor newspaper for its well-researched and balanced coverage.

Speaking at the commemoration of 36 years of the National Resistance Movement in power at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala yesterday, Mr Museveni, who had previously vilified the publication as “a bad paper”, this time, had no bad words for the media house. The President enjoyed reading a positive story titled: “Production and exports in NRM’s first year”.

“I was reading some articles in the [Daily] Monitor, the [Daily] Monitor has started writing sensible things about NRM. The [Daily] Monitor has some small men that have been writing random things. When you see [Daily] Monitor writing sensible things - then you know that God is about to come or He has visited there.”

At some point, a jolly President asked his aides to get him a copy of the Daily Monitor.