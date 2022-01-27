Museveni praises Monitor stories

President Museveni during NRM Liberation Day commemoration at Kololo ceremonial ground in Kapala on January 26, 2022. 

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

President Museveni has applauded the Daily Monitor newspaper for its well-researched and balanced coverage.  
Speaking at the commemoration of 36 years of the National Resistance Movement in power at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala yesterday, Mr Museveni, who had previously vilified the publication as “a bad paper”, this time, had no bad words for the media house. The President enjoyed reading a positive story titled: “Production and exports in NRM’s first year”. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.