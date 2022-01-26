Uganda to reach middle income status by 2023, says Museveni

President Museveni. PHOTO/FILE

New Content Item (7)

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

What you need to know:

  • With Uganda currently eyeing new areas of the economy including the automotive and pharmaceutical industries, Mr Museveni is now warning public officials.
  • Regarding excessive agricultural production, President Museveni touted a new bill.

With Uganda’s economy fully reopened from January 24, President Museveni Wednesday assured the nation that the country will strike above the middle income status GDP per capita minimum of $1, 030 by 2023.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.