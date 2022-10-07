Museveni provides state lodge for Ebola isolation

Members of the National Ebola Taskforce yesterday inspected the Mubende State Lodge grounds to assess the possibility of establishing a spacious Ebola isolation treatment unit in Mubende District.

The inspection, which was done along with the Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, comes at a time when the country is seeing an increased number of Ebola infections and deaths.

The Health ministry has registered a total of 44 cases of Ebola infections and 10 deaths since the outbreak last month.

President Museveni offered the State Lodge on Nakayima Hill, Mubende Municipality, as part of the campaign to fight the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak.

The isolation facility is expected to handle both the suspected and confirmed cases from the greater Mubende area.

“The President offered the State Lodge ground when he heard that we were in search of a more spacious ground to establish an isolation facility for treatment of the Ebola patients,” Ms Hope Graniya Nakazibwe, the district Woman MP, said without divulging details on dates when Mr Museveni made the offer.

Health officials discharge four people who recovered from Ebola at Mubende Hospital on October 6, 2022. PHOTO/HEALTH MINISTRY



Dr Aceng told the taskforce members that technical teams were assessing the areas to give guidance.

“We have the Mubende State Lodge and the Ministry of Works ground. The teams will give guidance on which area is more suitable,” she said.

After the assessment, the team zeroed in on the Ministry of Works workshop ground because of its proximity to the Mubende Regional Referral Hospital and the terrain that the technical teams believe is more suitable for the establishment of the tents used as a shelter for the patients.