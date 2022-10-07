US to screen travellers from Uganda for Ebola

BY New York Times & Monitor reporter

The Biden administration yesterday announced that travellers from Uganda would be redirected to airports where they can be screened for the Ebola Virus Disease and warned physicians to be alert for potential cases in the United States.

No cases of Ebola have yet been reported outside Uganda, but the virus, which spreads only through contact with bodily fluids and is not airborne, is highly contagious.

American officials are watching the Uganda outbreak closely because there are no approved drugs or treatments for the type of Ebola virus causing the outbreak there.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ordered the airport screenings, and the State Department issued an alert saying the measures would apply to all passengers, including US citizens.

Screenings were expected to begin yesterday for some passengers, but the travel restrictions will not go into effect until next week, according to an official familiar with the plan, who stressed that both the restrictions and the alert to doctors were issued as precautions.

When contacted, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, acknowledged the measures.

“The US authorities gave us advance notice before the Ebola control measures were announced. These measures make public health sense, especially ease of contact tracing. The US and Uganda have excellent working corroboration when it comes to public health emergencies like Ebola,” he said.

Uganda’s cases

As of yesterday, there were 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in Uganda, with a few dozen possible cases and 20 deaths still under investigation, making this the largest outbreak in that country in 20 years.

At least six infections and four deaths occurred among healthcare workers. Arriving passengers who have been in Uganda during the past 21 days will be funnelled to one of five US airports: Kennedy Airport in New York, Newark Liberty International Airport(New Jersey) O’Hare International Airport (Chicago), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; and Dulles International Airport (Washington, D.C).