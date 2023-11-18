Museveni skips Busoga royal wedding but urges unity

President Museveni stayed away from Busoga’s first royal wedding in nearly 70 years as 35-year-old King Gabula Nadiope IV wed Jovia Mutesi in a religious and cultural majesty.

Museveni, who had been expected to grace the church function amongst 2,000 guests, sent his vice Jessica Alupo for the November 18 rare pomp function.

“He normally writes but he rung and told me to get a pen and paper to write what to come and present here. It is a difficult method, but I assured him I would deliver his message without causalities,” Alupo told a congregation of politicians, public figures and royalty from all over Uganda and beyond attending an outdoor Anglican service.

Reading from President Museveni’s remarks, Alupo said the 79-year-old Ugandan leader longed for cross-cultural and regional unity.

“All cultural leaders should use their status to urge unity, expose our interconnectedness both in Uganda and at the East African level. We’re all descendants of other indigenous African people,” Alupo read to the flock at Christ’s Church Cathedral in Jinja City’s Bugembe Township.

‘Change of plan’

At the wedding, Uganda deployed on the Nile waters and on ground --- with hundreds of police, soldiers and Special Forces vigorously surveying Jinja City.

But on Saturday evening, crowds overwhelmed security to trail the royal couple making its way to the royal reception at the kingdom's Igenge Palace on a six-wheeled improvised cart.

Earlier, a last gasp change of plan communicated by the kingdom implied the newlywed royal couple would not hold planned processions throughout town due to "security threats."

"We don't want the Kyabazinga to wed and then fail to save his life," Busoga Prime Minister Joseph Muvawala told journalists.

‘Marriage only between man and woman’

About 50 minutes into the service which started at around 1pm, Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu called on Ugandans to strongly reject LGBTQ.

“Marriage should only be between one man and one woman not man and man or woman and woman,” he stressed.

“This wedding has made a statement that this kingdom celebrates marriage. Even President Museveni and Janet at their 50th anniversary made a statement that Uganda respects marriage,” he added.

Museveni, who has previously voiced opposition to same-sex relations, noted that: “It is important to have a lifetime partner because a family is a nucleus of society.”

At the time of filing this report, both Museveni and first lady Janet Museveni were yet to arrive at Igenge Palace for the royal couple’s reception where first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba was present.