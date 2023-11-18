6 dead after car rams into Busoga royal wedding roadside viewers

At least six people have died after being hit by a vehicle that escorted Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV to Bugembe Cathedral in Jinja City for his wedding.

Police said the road crash occurred at Nawantumbi village in the Nawanyago sub-county along the Kamuli-Jinja road.

The Busoga North Police spokesperson Mr Michael Kasadha said the crash happened at about 10.30 am shortly after the Kyabazinga’s convoy had set off from his private palace in Budumbula which is located a few kilometers from the scene of the crash.

In the collision, a Toyota super custom that was part of the King's convoy went off the road and knocked six people who had stood along the road to wave to the King on his way to Bugembe Cathedral to exchange vows with his bride.

In a Police statement released by ASP Kasadha, the driver of the super custom tried to avoid a collision with a taxi that was coming from Jinja heading to Kamuli hence causing the accident, and investigations are underway.

“Traffic police of Kamuli are investigating a fatal accident in which 06 people died on the spot and 8 others were injured at Nawantumbi Trading Centre, along Kamuli Jinja road. The incident involving a super custom motor vehicle registration number UAZ742U, occurred about 20 kilometers from Kamuli where part of the royal team departed heading to Jinja. It's alleged that at around 1040/C, the motor vehicle which was part of the Kyabazinga royal wedding team convoy lost control and rammed into roadside viewers. The scene was visited by OC traffic Kamuli CPS. The M/V is parked at the station pending inspection.

The bodies were taken to Kamuli General Hospital mortuary for postmortem, and the victims were taken to different health facilities pending further investigations, ’’ the statement reads.

According to Mr Kasadha, the eight passengers in the Super Custom vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to different hospitals.

While the identities of the deceased were not readily available, details about them are being gathered.



