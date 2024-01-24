Museveni to address nation Thursday ahead of Liberation Day

President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation tomorrow ahead of the 38th National Liberation Day (NRM) anniversary, slated for Friday, January 26.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) the President will deliver his virtual speech on Thursday at 8PM.

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) would like to inform the general public that tomorrow, Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 8PM, His Excellency Gen. (Rtd). Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-In-Chief of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) will deliver his message on the occasion of the NRM Liberation Day, as the nation celebrates 38 years since liberation,” the Wednesday press statement reads in part.

“The address will be aired on all major television and radio stations, as well as online platforms,” it added.

Earlier this week, the minister for presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda communicated that the President is expected to be the chief guest at the celebrations that will take place at St John SS Wakitaka in Jinja northern division, Jinja City.

This year’s anniversary will be held under the theme: “Building a country we shall all cherish”

Over 50 people, including the former Kyabazinga of Busoga His Royal Highness Henry Wako Muloki are expected to receive medals in recognition of their contributions towards the National Resistance Army (NRA) liberation struggle.

Just like the last two post-COVID-19 liberation celebrations, this year’s celebrations will be open to the general public and only guests in the VIP tent will be required to carry proof of their Covid-19 test results.

Ms Babalanda who visited Jinja over the weekend warned the residents that nobody will be allowed to make individual demands to the president during the celebrations.

She directed that all those with petitions should instead hand them over to the Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC) who will deliver them to the President.