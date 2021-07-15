Museveni to meet Covidex boss

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

President Museveni is set to meet Prof Patrick Ogwang, the owner of Jena Herbals Uganda Limited and inventor of Covidex, a Covid-19 supporting treatment, to discuss the product.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, yesterday said one of the issues to be discussed is the production capacity.

“There is a meeting which President Museveni will chair. Prof Ogwang is invited and in that meeting the President will announce what government will do for him,” Ms Alupo said.

She added: “Overall the professor has been in contact with government and there is clear support for him.”

According to the VP, the meeting is scheduled to take place this week.

On Tuesday, Ms Alupo met with Prof Ogwang and other invited guests to discuss how to increase production.

The planned meeting with the President comes at the time when Prof Ogwang has been sued before the High Court in Kampala, over ownership of Covidex.

The Covidex producer has been sued by lawyer, Mr George William Alenyo, and Christian Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture, Industry, Trade and Tourism.

Related Govt to support scientists behind Covid treatments

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prof Ogwang recently revealed that he needs Shs2b for Covidex clinical trials.

Last month, Mr Museveni said government remains committed to funding research and innovations in the country.

According to government, local innovations will be supported in different ways including pushing for budget through Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Whereas Covid-19 has presented a number of challenges, scientists have used this time to develop innovations ranging from face masks, sanitisers and test kits.

Some scientists are working on Covid-19 treatment and vaccines. One of the recent developments is Covilyce-1, a herbal medicine produced by Gulu University.