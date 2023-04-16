Museveni will be president in 2026, Muhoozi should wait- Tanga

The Electoral Commission chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Dr Tanga Odoi, has said he has no reservations to hand over the party flag to President Yoweri Museveni come 2026. He emphasised that President Museveni is there until 2026 and even beyond following the Central Executive Committee (CEC) declaration in 2019. "We stand firm to tell Uganda and the whole world that we have President Yoweri Museveni for 2026 as a flag bear. First of all I'm the chairperson electoral commission NRM party and I am the one who gives flags. I have only one declaration form which I will give it to President Yoweri Museveni and after giving I will declare nominations closed," he said.



In a statement that attracted laughter from celebrants, Dr Tanga described the mooted plans by the first son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to contest for the flag as a joke.

He said Muhoozi is like a standby generator and has to wait after the main power switches off.

"Our brother Muhoozi is a standby generator. He is a serving soldier in the military, he can't come into active politics until he resigns and once he resigns, he needs time to acclimatise and know what they do with politics. We are going to keep Museveni not until the party decides who comes next," Dr Tanga emphasised.

Meanwhile the Napak District Woman MP, Ms Faith Nakut, who presided over the function appealed to the women to embrace education, technology and science as the year's theme reflects.

She said the theme communicates the need for women and girls to embrace these three aspects because the future lies on them and that if they don't use them the spaces that the government has given to women will be lost because they will require competence and it will no longer be the issue of emancipation.

"If we don't make the best use of these opportunities that the NRM government has given to women, we will become useless because they require competence and knowledge," she noted.

The women through the chairperson of the women council at the district, Mr Stella Obel, thanked the government for bringing women from the kitchen to areas of decision making and also appealed for an increase in budget of allocation to facilitate women councils adding that the current budget allocated to women council is too small.