NRM legislators concerned over Museveni, Muhoozi divide

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) lawmakers have expressed concern over a growing divide marked by factions in the party based on an apparent 2026 Museveni or Muhoozi presidential bid.

About seven months to Thursday’s NRM caucus, party-splitting groups have voiced support for either incumbent President Museveni or his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba with the latter openly declaring his wish to be candidate at the next vote.

The army man who is constitutionally barred from partisan politic as a serviceman has showed backing for what has since been dubbed Muhoozi project, alias “Standby generator.”

At the other end are MPs fronting the slogan “Mzee tova ku main” in expression of a move that could extend Museveni’s presidency beyond four decades.

“We need to move together because we all belong to the same party," Buhweju Woman MP Oliva Katesigye Kwoyekyenga said.

NRM Parliamentary caucus spokesperson Brandon Kintu disclosed that they have tasked the party secretariat to explain the developments.

“We need clarification for which we shall have a caucus soon. The NRM Secretariat that is in charge must give responses which we shall be elaborating further in our subsequent caucuses," he said.

The March 30 caucus chaired by Prime Minister Robinah Nabanjja also raised concerns over government's plan to extend an unspecified amount of funds to city businessman Sudhir Ruparelia to set up a state-of-the-art conference facility to host the Non-Aligned Movement summit in January 2024.

Government and the entrepreneur entered a joint venture to build a modern convention centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo, estimated to cost shs140bn.While it still remains unclear how much each side will invest, government last year gave Ruparelia close toshs86b through the supplementary budget.

"That was a communication from the prime minister. Anything outside the precincts of Parliament is sometimes hearsay. So, we shall want it brought on the floor of Parliament for legislation,” Kintu told Monitor on Thursday.

Other matters

NRM MPs also want their party to scrutinize government’s latest poverty alleviation program commonly known as PDM.

They say that the “Parish Development Model (PDM) money planned for each parish is insufficient.”

They also called upon government to track and fulfill the promises made during the run up to the 2021 election.