Museveni woos Turkish investors to invest in fruit processing

President Museveni has urged a Turkish investment delegation to tap into Uganda’s vibrant fruit processing sector to promote agro-production in the country.

The President met the delegation led by the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda H.E Fikret Kerem Alp at State House, Entebbe on Tuesday.

“I am happy to receive you and I want you to bring me more investors. I want you to come and tap into the fruit processing sector and agro-production,” he said.

The delegation gave him an update of roads construction projects that they are working on in Uganda.

H.E Alp said the bilateral trade between the two countries has greatly improved, noting that the construction sector was the driving force of the Turkish economy.

Amb Alp said they employ about 4,000 Ugandans in the ventures that they are involved in and expressed interest in the Turkish construction firms being allocated more roads.

Uganda and Turkey have a strong commitment to development cooperation in the sectors of infrastructure, manufacturing, education, tourism and health.

According to records from the Turkey’s ministry of foreign affairs, Turkey’s bilateral trade volume with Uganda was $41 million in 2019, which increased to $63 million in 2020. Turkey’s exports were $54 million while their imports were $9 million in the same year.



