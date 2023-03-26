Musician dies after thunderstorm devastates Lango radio

A musician died and four other on-air artistes were injured on Saturday night after thunderstorms devastated a local radio station in Dokolo District, Northern Uganda.

The 23-year-old Morris Olum, commonly known by his stage name ‘Great Boy’, died when thunderstorm broke the broadcast antennas and parts of the mast which crashed into one of the studios of Lango Broadcasting Services (LBS) radio.

In a statement, LBS said the five victims were on-air at around 7:30pm publicizing an upcoming musical show at the time of the incident.

LBS station manager Fred Eladu disclosed that they were all rushed to the nearby Dokolo Health Centre IV government hospital for medication where Olum was pronounced dead.

“Four of them had minor injuries and have since been discharged from hospital to their homes.However, we learned with sadness that one person later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment,” he said in a brief statement.

LBS has pledged to “contact and work with the family of the deceased throughout this difficult moment and will share more details later.”