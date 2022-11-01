Muslim property wrangles disrupt studies at Lira school
The administration of Lira Primary School in Lira City has expressed fear that the ongoing wrangles between two Muslim rival factions over property might affect learning.
This comes after the Kibuli-based faction and that of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) clashed during the installation of the new Imam at Faizan Mosque at the school last week.
Mr Benson Ario, the head teacher, said the scuffle has affected studies, especially among Primary Seven candidates who are yet to start their final examinations.
“We heard the blast of teargas. So, some of our pupils started running out of the classes and three girls became unconscious,” Mr Ario said.
“The chaos discourages parents from bringing their children to the school,” he added. The school is Muslim-founded.
During the installation of the Imam, the Kibuli-led faction had closed the school gate to block any intruders into the premises.
However, the UMSC team broke the school fence and forced their way into the building.
As a result, a fight broke out between the rival groups, forcing security to fire teargas to disperse them.
Amid the chaos, three pupils became unconscious and were taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital.
The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed the incident.
“We got intelligence about the disagreement between the Muslim community in Lira City and that there were plans of attacking each other but we did make some deployment to avert it,” he said.
“I’m glad that the mayor of Lira City (Sam Atul) sent an ambulance which picked those kids and took them to Lira Regional Referral Hospital. They are now okay,” Mr Okema said.
Mr Lawrence Egole, the Resident City Commissioner, said the security held a meeting with the factions to settle their differences.
“I appeal to parents and the neighbouring community to remain calm. The situation is calm and the security will ensure that peace is maintained,” he said.
background
The dispute pits the Lango Muslim leadership under Kadhi, Sheikh Ishaq Salim Nangoye and that of Madina Faiza Mosque under Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf Balinda. The latter recently defected to the Kibuli-based faction. They are battling over the ownership of land housing Lira Primary School l, Ojwina Seed Secondary School, MadinaFaiza Mosque, a health centre III, and a youth resource centre. In September, Sheikh Nangoye reportedly wrote to Mr Benson Ario, the head teacher of Lira PS, ordering him to hand over all the documents of the school ownership in his possession. However, Mr Ario declined, saying: “I can’t release such important documents without the approval and knowledge of the school management committee, foundation body, and other stakeholders.” The Lango Muslim District secretary, Mr Fadhil Oguta, claimed the donor who financed the construction of the mosque and other facilities at the school was from Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) , which makes it their property. Sheikh Nangoye has written to the Lira Town clerk to fast track the process of formalising the Ojwina Seed School with his office to ensure its smooth operation. However, Sheikh Balinda said they are the sole owners of all property at the school and will defend it. He advised whoever is claiming ownership of the properties to go to court.