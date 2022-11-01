Muslim property wrangles disrupt studies at Lira school

The administration of Lira Primary School in Lira City has expressed fear that the ongoing wrangles between two Muslim rival factions over property might affect learning.

This comes after the Kibuli-based faction and that of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) clashed during the installation of the new Imam at Faizan Mosque at the school last week.

Mr Benson Ario, the head teacher, said the scuffle has affected studies, especially among Primary Seven candidates who are yet to start their final examinations.

“We heard the blast of teargas. So, some of our pupils started running out of the classes and three girls became unconscious,” Mr Ario said.

“The chaos discourages parents from bringing their children to the school,” he added. The school is Muslim-founded.

During the installation of the Imam, the Kibuli-led faction had closed the school gate to block any intruders into the premises.

However, the UMSC team broke the school fence and forced their way into the building.

As a result, a fight broke out between the rival groups, forcing security to fire teargas to disperse them.

Amid the chaos, three pupils became unconscious and were taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed the incident.

“We got intelligence about the disagreement between the Muslim community in Lira City and that there were plans of attacking each other but we did make some deployment to avert it,” he said.

“I’m glad that the mayor of Lira City (Sam Atul) sent an ambulance which picked those kids and took them to Lira Regional Referral Hospital. They are now okay,” Mr Okema said.

Mr Lawrence Egole, the Resident City Commissioner, said the security held a meeting with the factions to settle their differences.

“I appeal to parents and the neighbouring community to remain calm. The situation is calm and the security will ensure that peace is maintained,” he said.





