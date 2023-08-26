Muslim sects in row over Busia mosque, land

A bitter row has erupted between the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and the Kibuli-based Muslim sect over the ownership of Hidayat Mawero Mosque in Busia Municipality.

The row erupted after the Kibuli-based sect announced the takeover of the mosque which is allegedly owned by the Old Kampala-based sect.

The mosque, which sits on 3 acres of land, also has a government-aided primary school.

Sheikh Zubair Sayifudin Mugwana, the Supreme Khadhi, who claims to control the districts of Busia, Tororo and Namayingo under the Kibuli-based arrangement, confirmed the takeover of the mosque.

“We have taken over that mosque and other property, which includes land and the school,” Sheikh Mugwana said on August 25, adding that "the land has belonged to the Kibuli sect since 1935 although it has been under the UMSC."

“This was our land given to the Muslims in 1935 before the UMSC came into existence; so, we are simply taking back what belonged to us,” Sheikh Mugwana claimed, noting that the takeover was initiated by 50 elders of the Mosque led by Ali Juma.

The said takeover has prompted the Busia District Khadi, Sheikh Juma Jamil Obandyo, to move to a mosque which is also the headquarters for Buteba County.

Sheikh Obandyo said the Mosque and the property on the land is registered under the UMSC and cannot be taken over by the Kibuli-based sect.

He added: “The mosque which the Kibuli-based sect claims to have taken over is the Muslim County headquarters for Buteba Sub- County, which was constructed by Muslims under the UMSC.”

Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Micheal Kibwika who has since intervened in the matter and stopped the takeover, described as “unacceptable”- attempts by the Kibuli-based sect to take over property which he says is owned by UMSC.

“The said leaders have no right to hand over an entity that belonged to the UMSC. There was no procedure for takeover by the Kibuli-based sect as required by the law,” Mr Kibwika said, vowing to arrest whoever defies his directive.

Kibwika’s stance has, however, drawn ire from Sheikh Mugwana, who accuses him of working for the UMSC.

“He (RDC) has written a letter, warning us against taking over the mosque without consulting and we feel he has taken sides in this matter,” Sheikh Mugwana said.