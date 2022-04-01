Muslims holy month of Ramadan set to start

A month after Christians began the Lent season, the Muslim faithful across the globe are also set to join them in a month-long period of fasting commonly known as Ramadan.

Ramadan, which is expected to commence tomorrow or Sunday depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, is in fulfilment of the third pillar of the Islamic faith.

The acting director for sharia at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, whose office is mandated to announce the start of fasting, has urged Muslims to use the fasting period to repent and forgive those who wronged them.

“As human beings, we are bound to make mistakes. This is the time to forgive each other, ask for Allah’s forgiveness and go forward,” he said in his Ramadan message yesterday

According to Sheikh Abdul Hamid Kaggwa of Masjid Qubaa Namagoma in Kyengera Town Council, the holy month is full of blessings, which every Muslim should look forward to .

“This is an opportune moment for any believer to reflect on what they are not doing well spiritually, and reform. After this month, such a chance may not be there,” he said.

This fasting period has come at a time when commodity prices such as sugar, baking flour and cooking oil have gone through the roof.

Nevertheless, Sheikh Kaggwa urged Muslims to help those in need during this period.