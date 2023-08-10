Muslims, NMG organise run to build orphanage

Organisers of the Annual Muslim Run have said they hope to raise Shs250 million from this year’s activity to facilitate the construction of the Shukuran Muslim Babies Home in Luweero District.

This year’s run is set to take place on September 10 at the Uganda Museum.

Addressing journalists at the Kampala Serena Hotel yesterday, Mr Muslim Kiwanuka, the founder of the charity run, said they have so far been able to purchase a piece of land in Luweero District where they hope to construct the facility.

Mr Kiwanuka said the funds for the land were got from the previous two runs held in 2019 and 2022.

“We have 143 registered orphanages in Uganda but there is no single Muslim orphange. In 2019, the run attracted 2,250 people, in 2022, we got 4,000 and now we expect 7,000 runners. We expect to raise Shs250m,” he said.

Ms Muna Nabukeera Lubega, the communications officer of Shukuran Muslim Babies Home, said since they began operations in 2019, they have noticed a persistent cycle of teenagers abandoning their babies.

She added that some of the abandoned children may sometimes meet ill-mannered people who groom them to partake in destructive habits and the cycle repeats itself.

“Children grew up without proper guidance and parenting. Now orphans are giving birth to babies and then abandoning them. During Covid-19, many young girls were married off due to economic desperation. We need to break this cycle,” she said.

Ms Lubega said the babies home will not only be a home for orphans but a place where teenage mothers can be given a second chance in life and will receive mentorship, guidance, and economic empowerment.

She said they hope that the activities will discourage young girls from getting pregnant at an early age.

Statistics from Kampala Capital City Authority indicate that every day, 200 babies are abandoned in different places in Kampala.

“As Muslims, we have a duty to help the downtrodden in society and many such people can be found in Mukono, Kisoro, Mubende and Gulu districts,” Ms Lubega said.

Mr Joshua Watwaula Esau, the brand manager of Monitor Publications Limited, thanked the organisers for choosing the Nation Media Group (NMG) as a media partner for the second consecutive year.

He said through its various media outlets, NMG will popularise the run beyond Uganda so that more runners can join the cause.