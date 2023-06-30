Stanbic Bank, NMG agree on new business model

Stanbic Bank Uganda and the Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) are refining their previous Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes into special purpose vehicles to serve their customers better.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by NMG-U staff to their head office at Crested Towers in Kampala yesterday, Ms Anne Jjuko, the chief executive officer of Stanbic Bank, said the bank’s previous engagement with NMG-U involved projects in health, education, agriculture maternal and child health, and the environment.

“We share a lot and we are of one mind. We want to pull together in one direction and have a greater impact on society. When you were celebrating your 30th anniversary, we planted trees and we have done a lot in agriculture, education, maternal and child health, this is a multifaceted partnership,” she said.

To illustrate their commitment to promoting business sustainability, Ms Cathy Adengo, the bank’s sustainability manager, said they decided to come up with social positive impact interventions that support education in primary and secondary schools, job creation programmes to address youth employment and creation of financial inclusion programmes that have so far benefited 30,000 SMEs across Uganda.

Ms Diana Ondoga, the partnerships manager of Stanbic Bank, said the bank’s previous partnership with NMG to address preventable maternal and neo-natal deaths, has attracted goodwill and homegrown philanthropy from other big corporate institutions who have picked interest in funding government projects.

Some of the projects have been on Pakwach Health Centre IV. She added that they are also willing to fund Busanza Health Centre IV, Bukasa Health Centre IV in Kalangala Islands where the nearest referral hospital is either in Entebbe or Masaka district.

Mr Tony Glencross, the managing director of NMG-Uganda, said they will work with the bank to explore ways of achieving goals on areas of mutual concern such as the environment, education, and maternal and child health.

He added that the business model has changed from signing up orders for adverts to doing business in a manner that safeguards the environment and improves lives.

“The model of business has changed from signing up orders for adverts to how we use our audiences to convey messages on financial literacy, how we improve the lives of children and the lives of mothers. We have worked on many projects for many years and we are deepening the relationship through different innovations and different kinds of products,” he said.

Mr Johnson Omollo, the General Manager of NTV-U, said the previous CSR programmes can be made special purpose vehicles for creating content for radio, television and newspaper to inculcate a culture of acceptability in job creation, economic growth and other things that create a meaningful impact on Ugandans.

The other high-impact project where Stanbic Bank and NMG-Uganda have partnered before is the Annual Top 100 Mid-Sized Company Survey, which has attracted the active participation of government ministries, departments and agencies.