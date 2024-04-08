Muslims to celebrate Eid on Wednesday after month -long fasting

Muslim leaders have confirmed the celebration of Eid-al Fitr on Wednesday which climaxes the end of the fasting month of Ramadhan.

This comes after Muslim leaders failed to sight the new crescent moon on Monday evening as recommended under the Islamic teachings.

According to Dr Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, the director of sharia at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) national prayers at Gaddafi Mosque will start at 8am and will be led by Sheikh Ramadhan Mubajje, the mufti of Uganda.

“I would like to inform the Muslim fraternity and the wider public in Uganda that the new moon has not been sighted this evening. Therefore, Eid -al-Fitir will be celebrated on Wednesday April 10,2024” he said.

At Old Kampala, prayers will be led by Mufti Shaban Mubajje, starting at 10am.

At Kibuli Mosque , prayers will be led by Dr Hafith Walusimbi , the director of Sharia under the Kibuli parallel Muslim administration starting at 9am.

Dr Lubanga urged believers as they celebrate Idd to pray for peace and harmony in countries like Sudan, Ukraine and Palestine where there is war .

“ This year’s Idd has come at a time when our brothers and sisters in some countries are trapped in senseless wars .I really doubt whether they will celebrate it well, let’s pray for them ,lets pray for peace in the whole world,”he said.

Eid festivities begin after the sighting of a new crescent moon.

It falls on the first day of Shawwal, the month after Ramadhan in the Islamic calendar. It is a time to give in charity to those in need, and celebrate with family and friends the completion of a month of blessings and joy.

Idd also represents the beginning of preparations for the Hajj period which ends with Eid al-Adha that is approximately 70 days after Eid al-Fitr.