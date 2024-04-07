My re-appointment as minister wasn’t easy, says Lugoloobi

State minister for finance Amos Lugoloobi has said being retained in cabinet after the recent mini reshuffle by President Museveni was like “passing through the eye of a needle.”

Speaking as chief runner during the annual Kabaka Birthday Run in Kayunga Town on Sunday, Lugoloobi, who is also the Ntenjeru North MP said: "Some people think it was easy for me to return to cabinet. I want to tell you that it was very hard.

Lugoloobi is the only retained minister amongst a trio of his counterparts who faced legal battles over alleged diversion of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in the Karamoja Sub-region.

Those who lost their cabinet positions included Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and her deputy Agnes Nandutu.

"I thank President Museveni for shaming the devil by retaining me in the cabinet," Lugoloobi said to a thunderous applause as he attributed his reappointment to being “trustworthy.”

Lugoloobi also added that he ‘being dropped from cabinet would imply the electorates of Ntenjeru North are dropped.”

“My reappointment was a sign of confidence in me by the appointing authority. Some people think when one is appointed in the cabinet he has landed in wealth but what is important is being trustworthy," he remarked.

The minister still faces corruption charges of dealing with suspect property contrary to Section 21 A of the Anti-Corruption Act as amended before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala.

Still on Sunday, Lugoloobi assured Kayunga residents of how government plans to tarmac the Kayunga-Galilaaya Road.

He explained that the project has been contracted to a Chinese firm which is set to come up with a road design.

All residents who will be affected by the construction of the road will not be compensated, according to the minister.

Residents in Bbaale constituency have on several occasions protested over government's failure to fulfill Museveni’s 2011 pledge of tarmacking the 89-kilometer road.

The Kabaka Run is an annual marathon organized by Buganda Kingdom in the districts under the monarchy.

On Sunday, Kayunga District NRM chairman Moses Kalangwa urged locals to protect themselves from HIV/Aids, per the theme of this year’s run.