Nabakooba stops eviction of over 5,000 residents

Residents attend a meeting with Lands minister Judith Nabakooba to resolve land issues at Gayaza Sub-county in Kyankwanzi District on December 28. PHOTO/SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • The minister says she first wants to know if those claiming to be the landlords used the right procedures to obtain the disputed land.

The minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, yesterday stopped the eviction of more than 5,000 people from several pieces of land in Gayaza Sub-county and Kijuubya – Mbogobbiri in Kyankwanzi District.

