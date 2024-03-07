Nabbanja directs women’s council to fight illegal school charges

Prime Minster Robinah Nabbanja has directed representatives of the National Women’s Council (NWC) to fight against illegal fees charged in public schools.

Nabbanja said illegal charges imposed on learners are a major contributor to the chromic school dropouts that the country is currently grappling with.

“We usually enroll about 10 million in Primary One, yet the completion rate is about 20 percent at Primary Seven level. Join the war against illegal fees,” she said during that annual conference for the NWC in Kampala on March 6.

“When we launched the war against illegal school charges in Kakumiro District, we succeeded. You can also do something about it. These schools are for our people,” she stated.

Nabbanja also cautioned public servants against moonlighting which she said has affected service delivery in government institutions.

She also revealed that the rationalizing of government agencies will not affect the NWC.

According to Nabbanja, the merger of agencies will enable government to save nearly a trillion annually.

Meanwhile, Nabbanja also announced that representatives of the women councils will continue occupying their respective offices, even when their term of office expires, until government secures funds for conducting elections for new office bearers.

Government recently extended the term of office for Local Council 1 and 2 and women councils for another 180 days, until early July 2024 due to lack of funds.

This was after statutory instruments were tabled in Parliament for the extension on January in a sitting held January 9, 2024.

Nabbanja also tasked the women councils to mobilize women to take advantage of government programmes such as the Parish Development Model to promote social economic empowerment.

State Minister for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo said “since women councils are nursery beds for nurturing women leaders, they will be given the support they need to implement their mandate.”

Mutuuzo expressed pride that “women occupy 45 per cent of Uganda’s cabinet in addition to holding top jobs including that of the vice president.”

However, she informed the gathering that “women’s council members want audience with President Museveni at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi District to strengthen their leadership skills.”