Nabbanja rallies Bukedi to embrace parish model

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has urged religious and cultural leaders in Bukedi Sub-region to monitor the implementation of Parish Development Model (PDM).

The premier made the remarks during a pre-Parish Development Model (PDM) launch mobilisation visit to Bukedi Sub-region at Budaka Saza Grounds in Budaka Town Council last Friday.

“The religious and cultural leaders should join the struggle and fight the monster called poverty. They should make sure this money goes to the intended beneficiaries,” Ms Nabanja said, adding that some districts have not recruited parish chiefs.

She also encourage the locals to grow high value crops because they fetch no profits for the producers.

“The government is aware that the majority of the people in this region engage in growing low value crops like maize, millet, sugarcane and cotton. This should stop because it has kept them in poverty,” Ms Nabbanja said.

She added: “We, as government, are saying let people grow high value crops such as onions and also practice poultry and piggery, which will act as a driver in improving household incomes.”

Bukedi Sub-region comprises Busia, Tororo, Butaleja, Budaka, Kibuku, Pallisa and Butebo districts.

Last week, government announced that it will give each of the 10,000-plus parishes in the country Shs100m annually, up from the previous Shs19m approved by Parliament, to kickstart PDM project. This, the government believes, will lift subsistence households out of poverty.

Offering each parish Shs100m means the government will require in excess of Shs1 trillion a year to pioneer the programme.

During a high-level policy dialogue last Thursday, experts warned that limited cash absorption capacity and technical expertise in parishes could undermine successful implementation of the project.

The poverty alleviation programme, one of several that have, over the years, been attempted by President Museveni’s government, will officially be launched at Kibuku Primary School in Kibuku District in February 26.