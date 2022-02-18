Prime

Inside new govt plan to turn the poor rich

The Minister of State for Finance (in-charge General Duties), Mr Henry Musasizi (centre), interacts with the executive director of Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group, Mr Julius Mukunda (left), and the executive director of Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment, Mr Arthur Bainomugisha (right), during the 12th high level policy dialogue on the national budget for the year 2022/2023 in Kampala on February 17, 2022. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI.

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Some leaders of civil society organisations have asked the government to be cautious to avoid loss of taxpayers’ money. 

The government has said it is set to disburse to each parish in the country Shs100m, up from the Shs19m earlier recommended by Parliament, in order to kickstart the Parish Development Model (PDM).
The PDM, which is due to be launched next week, is a new alternative programme that bureaucrats and President Museveni have retailed as the magic portion to hook subsistence households into the money economy.
But some civil society leaders have asked the government to slow down on the disbursement of such huge amounts to parishes, warning that limited absorption capacity and expertise could undermine effective programme implementation.

