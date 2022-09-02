Nabbanja turns to Rotarians for refugee support

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has asked the visiting Rotary international president to mobilise her 1.4 million followers to raise resources to support refugees in Uganda.

Speaking during a courtesy call to her office yesterday, Ms Nabbanja told Ms Jennifer Jones that besides doing several projects, Rotarians should assist government to manage refugees because aid from donors has dwindled following the war in Ukraine.

“I thank Rotary for the work they have done with the blood bank, blood donations, cancer wards and cancer bunkers, plus many others. Uganda now has 1.5 million refugees under my office that post many challenges for my office,” she said.

Ms Nabbanja said her office is overwhelmed since the refugees need shelter, food, hygiene and sanitation services.

Ms Jones, who was accompanied by the Rotary Uganda top leadership, told the Prime Minister that she had seen remarkable projects initiated by Rotarians, including the cancer ward at Nsambya Hospital.

The international Rotary president added that she had witnessed a partnership where corporate institutions contribute money to Rotary clubs to implement projects related to the UN Sustainable goals.

“This morning (yesterday), I met many corporate [organisations] who signed a memorandum of understanding with Rotary to support different areas that focus on the UN sustainable development goals such as basic education, literacy, and disease prevention to make the world a better place. I have not seen anywhere around the world where corporations come to work with the Rotary leadership,” Ms Jones said.