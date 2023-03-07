Nagirinya murder suspects intended to rob money – witness

A witness has told the court that the major motive behind the killing of social worker Maria Nagirinya was that she always moved around with lots of money.

The revelation was given by the fifteenth prosecution witness Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police Winfred Nakatudde who recorded a confession statement of one of the key suspects in the murder of Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Ms Nakatudde told the court that Copriyam Kasolo, alias Arsenal, 32, revealed to her during a statement recording that he got the plan of murdering Nagirinya from fellow inmates at Luzira prison, while he was on remand on another case.

While reading the statement, Ms Nakatudde further told the court that Kasolo told her that he was approached by two fellow inmates who later turned out to be his friends by the names of Yona and Kabango about a ‘small job to be executed’.

“They told me that there is a woman who drives a Toyota Spacio, white in colour and provided more details about the car and her area of residence (Lungujja at Hajjati Mayanja's rentals) and that she moves with a lot of money between Shs30m and Shs40m,” Ms Nakatudde stated while reading Kasolo’s statement.

It was further heard that upon his release from Luzira Prison on July 1, 2021, Kasolo tipped one of his co-accused Sadat Kateregga with whom they started trailing Nagirinya before calling upon other accomplices to execute the deal on August 21, 2021.

Ms Nakatudde also told the court that Kasolo informed him that their intention was not to kill the two victims but was forced to do so for fear of being reported to police since they had already recognised him thus looking for a bushy place which they found along Kayunga Road where they dumped the bodies.

Ms Nakatudde’s testimony came after the court rejected claims of torture by Kasolo, accepting his confession statement as prosecution evidence and exhibit.

Kasolo had disowned the confession statement saying that he was tortured and forced to admit to the double murder thus it should not be tendered in as evidence against him by the prosecution.

Justice Isaac Muwata ruled that Kasolo did not adduce any evidence to show that he was tortured before or during the recording of the said confession.

The judge also observed that since Kasolo did not challenge the contents of the statement, the same should be admitted as a prosecution exhibit.

Other suspects; Johnson Lubega aka Manomano, Sharif Mpanaga, Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge, 22, and Hassan Kiseeka alias Masadda, all boda-boda riders in Kitaka Zone in Nateete, Rubaga Division; are facing six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery.