Suspect pleads guilty in Nagirinya murder case

One of the eight people accused of murdering social worker Maria Nagirinya in 2019, yesterday pleaded guilty.

Isaac Ssenabulya, alias Kisunsu, pleaded guilty in the murder of Nagirinya, a former employee of Community Integrated Development Initiative, and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa.

The trial judge Isaac Muwata will sentence him on Wednesday. The offence of murder attracts a maximum punishment of up to death by hanging.

“I accept everything that has been said by the prosecution. I pray for forgiveness from the families of the deceased persons,’’ Ssenabulya told court.

He pleaded guilty after three prosecution witnesses testified against him.

Prosecution led by Mr Jonathan Muwaganya and Mr Timothy Emerit told court that on August 28, 2019, the suspects and others still at large at Nabisasiro Zone in Rubaga, Kampala and Mukono District kidnapped Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa and murdered them.

After convicting him on his own plea of guilt, the state said although Ssenabulya is a first time offender, court should give him a maximum sentence of death by hanging.

Mr Muwangaya said: “The traumatic death of Nagirinya caused an immense physiological harm to her elderly father, young sister who has never recovered nor moved out to the public to date while Kitayimbwa left a 26-year-old wife with five children, the eldest being nine years old.”

Defence lawyer Julius Sserwambala opposed the death penalty and instead asked for a custodial sentence of 15 years to enable him fully reform.