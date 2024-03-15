Nakaseke native doctor’s wife arrested over his murder

Police in Nakaseke District are holding a 47-year-old woman on allegations of hacking her husband to death in Kassaga Village, Nakaseke Sub County.



John Bosco Kalemera, 60, a native doctor was reportedly attacked and hacked to death at his home at around 11pm.



Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Sam Twiineamazima, said police were still looking for the yet-to- be-identified assailants.



“Our Preliminary investigations reveal that Kalemera was cut by a panga by an unknown person. At the time of murder, Kalemera was with his wife who was unhurt,” Mr Twiineamazima said on Friday.



“We have since arrested his wife to help with our ongoing investigations,” he said.



He said all indications show that Kalemera was cut while he was on his bed sleeping.



“Some water mixed with blood was in a basin which indicates that someone either washed his hands or the panga that was stained with blood,” he said.



He said a team of detectives visited and documented the crime scene, statements were recorded from the chairman of the village and other relevant witnesses.