Nakaseke remembers fallen bush war heroes

More than 100 deceased war veterans have been recognised for their role in the liberation struggle that brought the current government to power 36 years ago.

They were recognised by their surviving colleagues who used to belong to the Kabalega camp.

Among those remembered is late Charles Kyofatogabye, whose leadership qualities are said to have kept their camp strong and united throughout the five-year bush war.

Kyofatogabye, who is the father of current State minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye, died in 1997 at the age of 52.

The war veterans converged at the home of the late Kyofatogabye in Kapeeka Sub-county at the weekend to honour their fallen colleagues.

“We came up with a list of 100 bush war comrades from the Kabalega camp that have since died but were major pillars during the five-year long liberation war struggle,” Mr Silvester Kiguli, one of the war surviving war veterans, said.

“Kyofatogabye was among our leaders who exhibited great leadership and mobilisation skills,” he added.

Saleh join in

The veterans were joined by one of their own, Gen Salim Saleh, the commander of the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme, who laid a wreath at the grave of Kyofatogabye.

But several war veterans expressed concern that they had been denied chance to meet the President, and other high ranking government officials that include Gen Saleh to talk about what could have gone wrong since the bush war in 1986, including the declining support for the NRM party in an area deemed to be the party’s cradle land.

But Gen Saleh told the veterans that he had scheduled a day next month when he will meet selected war veterans at his home in Kapeeka.

“The theme here is to honour and thank God for the great work that our departed veteran comrades did for our country. We shall discuss our own issues at the right forum,” he said briefly.

Plan for war veterans

Kampala minister Minsa Kabanda commended the bush war veterans for the team spirit despite the many challenges they have endured.

“I join my other comrades to commend and thank the war veterans for the great work they did. Government is now channelling most resources to organised groups through registered Saccos and not individuals. The veterans should form the Saccos to get government development funds,” she said.

“Our veterans should know that the government minds about their plight and partly explains why we want them to get registered under the Saccos to benefit from the government projects,” Mr Kyofatogabye said.

“Government will not extend financial support to individuals but will use the Saccos at the grass roots,” he added.

Background

Luweero war survivors have in the recent past castigated government for neglecting them despite their role during the 1981-1986 Bush War that brought President Museveni to power. Luweero Triangle was the epicentre of the five-year guerrilla war that ushered Mr Museveni’s government into power in 1986.