Nakasongola cattle keepers scramble for water as dry spell intensifies

Cattle grazing at a farm in Nakitoma Subcounty, Nakasongola District. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mr Jonathan Akweteireho, the Nakasongola Deputy RDC is however optimistic that when the animal migration is internal and monitored by both the farmers and the veterinary officers, disease outbreaks could be controlled.

The forced migration of cattle to areas left with some water is a source of concern to both the herders and Nakasongola authorities that foresee likely animal starvation and disease outbreaks if the dry spell continues.

