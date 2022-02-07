Uganda exports first meat shipment to Jordan

  • On February 3, 2022, Pearl Meat Industries in partnership with the Government of Uganda flagged off 5.5 tonnes, the first meat consignment for export to Jordan under a memorandum of understanding where Pearl Meant Industries will be supplying Halal Certified Meat to Jordan.

The livestock sector in Uganda has registered a boost with the successful shipment of the first meat export consignment to Jordan.

