Nakasongola leaders rally youth for government skills assessment project

As part of the preparation for the Industrial City status slated for the year 2023, Nakasongola leaders have started rallying the youth for the skills assessment project under the Directorate of Industrial Training to have their respective life skills professionalized.

Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District LC5 Chairperson reveals that the opportunity to have all the youth that did not get chance to go through the formal vocational training but have acquired life skills assessed and awarded certificates will boost the employment potentiality as the Nakasongola prepares for the Industrial City status.

“We have a large number of the youth and women that have gained skills in building, carpentry, hair dressing, handcrafts, function decoration, motor vehicle and motorcycle mechanics, plumbing among other jobs but have no certificates. This is a great opportunity,” he said in an interview on Friday.

Mr Rogers Mulindwa, the Directorate of Industrial Training brand ambassador who doubles as the NRM party Media Coordinator says the government’s plan is to have all the youth that have gained skills in the different professions but did not get a chance to go through the formal vocational training institutions assessed and awarded the certificates.

“DIT will not train but conduct the assessment programme to have those that meet the standards get certificates. Employers are very interested in deploying skills backed up by the relevant academic documents. The chance is that the programme is sponsored by the government of Uganda under the Ministry of Education and Sports,” he says.

At Kakooge Subcounty in Nakasongola District where more than 100 youth turned for registration, the assessment the assessment will take into account the different life skills including construction works, carpentry, hair dressing, men’s salon work, general mechanics, crafts, events decoration, catering among other jobs. While the programme is open to all age groups, the youth and women are the main target, Mulindwa reveals in an interview.

The Nakasongola leaders believe that the assessment programme could boost employment chances for the women and youth when the Industrial City status takes shape, Mr Godfrey Ssekawe the Kakooge Subcounty LC3 Chairperson said at the sensitization meeting.