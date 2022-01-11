Nakifuma residents build police post to fight crime

Residents of Kateete Village, Nakifuma County in Mukono District have donated a police post to the Force after contributing towards its building.

The police post, which will serve Kigogola, Kakuukuulu and Nakaswa parishes with 21 villages, was handed over to police on Friday.

According to residents, the facility will help in fighting crime, especially land conflicts and cattle theft.

Many residents are peasant farmers, some of whom keep animals as an alternative source of income.

Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) East deputy regional police commander Bashir Ssempala said cattle theft in the area has caused a financial blow to the community, but added that efforts are ongoing to curb the crime.

He said the culprits are residents and some have been apprehended.

Residents led by Mr Ibrahim Faraj, Mr William Kalule, Kyambogo University lecturer Sarah Nabichu, and former Nakifuma MP aspirant Sulaiman Kiwanuka bought a plot of land in Kateete Town with the help of other members and contributed to construct a the police post.

Construction work began in March 2019 under the then officer-in-charge of the post, Mr Joseph Muliika, who has since been transferred to Kaberamaido District.

Mr Muliika said the pioneer post was established in the area in March 2017 on the request of residents who contributed rent.

“But after some time, they stopped and I started paying the rent myself. This is when the idea of constructing a police post came up and we mobilised resources,” Mr Muliika said during the handover of the post to the deputy regional police commander KMP East, Mr Deo Obura, on Friday.

“Thank you for the gift you have given us as Uganda Police. It is unusual for the public to build a police post. Kateete is a community area that cooperates with police. You will now be able to invest with security assured. We need to work together to thrive,” Mr Obura said.

Domestic violence

Mr Kiwanuka, who also donated scholastic materials to 100 orphaned children, said there are other issues that the police can solve such as domestic violence.