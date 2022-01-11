Nakifuma residents build police post to fight crime

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Residents led by Mr Ibrahim Faraj, Mr William Kalule, Kyambogo University lecturer Sarah Nabichu, and former Nakifuma MP aspirant Sulaiman Kiwanuka bought a plot of land in Kateete Town with the help of other members and contributed to construct a the police post.

Residents of Kateete Village, Nakifuma County in Mukono District have donated a police post to the Force after contributing towards its building.

