Nansana police boss irked by officers soliciting bribes for bond

The Kampala Metropolitan North Regional Police Commander, ACP Gerald Twishime, is irked by police officers soliciting bribes from people for bonds.

On Friday, ACP Twishime said he has received complaints from several people that a section of Nansana Police Division officers have made it business to ask for bribes from suspects before they are released.

“I’m going to investigate the police officers and if proven, we shall give them transfers,” ACP Twishime said in a security awareness meeting at Yesu Amala in Nansana before launching an operation to crack down on thugs.

He emphasized that police bond is a free, calling on the public to report errant officers seeking bribe for the constitutional right.

Sources who preferred anonymity told Monitor that bond seekers are charged from as low as Shs20,000 for their release in Nansana.

“Even when a person has committed a crime as long as they have money, they pay and set them free,” one Nansana resident said.

In December 2023, Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola transferred and replaced three senior police bosses of Lamwo District over alleged corruption and abuse of office.

The trio included Juston Tugaineyo, the District Police Commander (DPC), Alex Bwongyererwa, the officer in charge of criminal investigations at Lamwo Central Police Station, and Julius Twesigye, the officer in charge of Lamwo Central Police Station, who was suspended

The corruption perception index released in February last year, ranked Uganda as the fourth most corrupt country in the East African Community (EAC) after maintaining a score of 26 for the past two years, after it dropped from 28 in 2019. Globally, Uganda ranks number 142 of 180.

The same index ranked Uganda Police as the most corrupt institution, followed by the Judiciary, tax services and the land services sectors.

Meanwhile, ACP Twishime urged locals against rampant mob action telling Nansana dwellers that they “should give chance to the police and other security forces to do their part.”

Meanwhile, Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that Yesu Amala residents January 21 tied hands and feet of two suspected thieves who they beat, killing one on spot.

Owoyesigyire identified the deceased as Aaron Kyomuhendo and the other, William Basham, who was rushed to Mengo Hospital for treatment.

“The deceased was later identified as an electrician in the area but investigations are ongoing to determine whether they were involved in theft,” Owoyesigyire said on Saturday.