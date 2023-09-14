Nansana to acquire meter to curb noise pollution

Nansana Municipality is on a move to purchase a noise meter to help fight noise pollution in the area especially during night hours.



Ms Regina Bakitte, the Nansana Municipality Mayor, said her office has received a lot of complaints from residents over time concerning late night bar noise that inconveniences them.



“We are going to buy it by the next quarter and people should get aware of it because we received a lot of complaints from residents that they are disrupted with noise at night and they cannot sleep,” she said on Wednesday, advising proprietors of the noise making places to put sound proof in their buildings to avoid falling victims of police operations.

“Let the owners get sound proof within their buildings because if the law catches you, there is no excuse.” Ms Bakitte warned.



She said Nansana Municipality is big and it may become hard to have an effective operation to get culprits easily.



“At first, we engaged the Resident District Commissioner and police and the noise was reduced but we have now got another better alternative,” she said.



In this operation, the mayor said all culprits will be taken to court and also asked to compensate the victims.



She encouraged youths to get work that can make them busy to avoid being idle at night as they are likely to become victims of police arrests.



On Sep 9, 2023, police in Kira Division arrested nine suspects over noise pollution.



According to the Monday police statement issued by Mr Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson, they received complaints that there were a number of bars playing loud music on Sunday night, which was making inconveniencing the residents of Bweyogerere and Kireka.



He added that police responded to the call and swiftly conducted an operation in those said places.