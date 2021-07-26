Nateete businessman murder file submitted to DPP’s office

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The file of murder by shooting of a businessman at Nateete, a Kampala suburb, has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) amid complaints of poor investigations by the police.

Magidu Mugwanya, 46, a grandson of the former premier of Buganda, Stanislaus Mugwanya, was shot dead on July 15 as he was allegedly trying to save a woman, who was being dragged into a car by two security personnel and bailiff.



Police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces identified the suspects as Mr Moses Kirunda, a bailiff, and Maj Nelson Kyatuka, an officer attached to Chieftaincy Military Intelligence (CMI).

The third person believed to be a police officer is still unknown.

Mr Kirunda and the police officer are still on the run while Maj Kyatuka was interrogated by the police. The Defence ministry spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, said he denied pulling the trigger, but put it on the unknown police officer.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the case file was forwarded to the DPP for advice last week.

“We are now waiting for the DPP’s advice on how we are going to proceed with the case,” he said yesterday.

However, some members of the family of the deceased are dissatisfied with the way the case is being investigated.

A relative of the deceased said the detectives haven’t even bothered to talk to witnesses who were with the deceased during the shooting.

“Ken Kiyingi, who saw the shooters, hasn’t yet recorded a statement. We are shocked that the UPDF soldier, who was involved in the incident, invited investigating officers to his office, where his statement was recorded. What type of justice do you expect from such detectives?” a relative wondered.

Mr Kiyingi confirmed to the Daily Monitor that the police haven’t recorded his statement. He also said he saw the shooters.

Last week, the UPDF’s First Division Commander, Maj Gen Samuel Kawagga, talked to the relatives of the deceased on phone and promised them that they would get justice.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the hunt for Mr Kirunda and others still at large is still ongoing.

“The detectives raided all the suspect’s homes, but they didn’t find him. This is a serious offence and we must find the suspects to record their statements. Whoever knows Kirunda’s whereabouts should inform us,” he said.