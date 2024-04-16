Nateete mother stabs lover to death in fight over child neglect

Police in Nateete, Rubaga Division in Kampala are holding a woman on murder charges after she allegedly stabbed to death the father of her child for reportedly failing to provide for her.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson said Janat Natukunda stabbed Ronald Kintu, alias Rasta after a dispute arose between them over financial support for their child's medical treatment.

During the altercation that happened at Nateete Central B Zone, Mabiito, Rubaga Division, Kampala District, the Natukunda allegedly stabbed Kintu in the neck and chest with a knife.

“Despite immediate efforts to transport him to Mengo Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival,” said ASP Owoyesigyire said following the 4:45am Monday incident.