Nation Media, Deloitte launch CFO awards

Nation Media Group Uganda, Deloitte, and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Uganda have launched the sixth edition of the annual Chief Financial Officer Awards scheduled for October 27.

According to Mr Norbert Kagoro, the country managing partner of Deloitte Uganda, the awards recognise the contribution of chief finance officers (CFOs) in the growth of organisations.

“We organise these awards to bring to the forefront the contribution CFOs make to the growth of organisations, we support them to adapt to changes as they evolve and the themes have been towards their contribution to the strategic direction of the organisations,” he said at the launch in Kampala on Tuesday.

Mr Kagoro said this year’s theme focuses on environmental, social, and corporate governance reporting.

He said previously, finance officers reported figures and corporate social responsibility activities, but with integrated reporting, organisations are now required to report what they do to safeguard the future of the planet and the sustainability of the environment.

The award categories include the most coveted CFO of the year award, Young CFO, strategy execution, finance transformation, public sector, SME sector, not for profit sector, and sustainability awards.

While announcing the launch of the awards, Ms Rita Balaka, the chairperson of the Member Network Panel at ACCA Uganda, said they are focusing on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) because that is where the world is heading.

She said whereas the government has also started moving in the same direction, the steps are minimal, adding that they believe CFOs play a catalytic role in addressing the social agenda and also ensuring that more women are sitting on boards.

“Last year, we looked at risk, and this year we are focusing on ESG. The government is trying to ensure that there are as many women as possible on board,” she said.

Mr Esau Joshua, the brand manager of NMG-Uganda, said the awards are in line with the company’s new corporate culture that aims at producing stories that impact readers.

“At Nation Media, we are moving away from just producing stories in the newspapers or our media platforms, but producing stories that change people’s lives from where they are to the next best platform,” he said.