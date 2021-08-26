NDA approves another Covid herbal supplementary drug

The maker of Vidicine say it stops the inflammation of lungs, kidney and the heart and keeps oxygen levels up.

The Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA) has approved another herbal drug to complement the treatment and management of Covid-19.

The drug named Vidicine was unveiled in Mbarara City on Wednesday by pharmacognist Edward Kazire, the proprietor of Kazire Health Products.

“A year ago, our research team embarked on a huge project aimed at finding out a complementary treatment for Covid-19, this was in response to the pandemic that befell the world. Being practitioners in the field of natural medicine, we found it important to engage in first tracking the solution to save our people,” Mr Kazire said.

Commitment to research

He said scientists will keep making research to ensure that they get a cure for Covid-19 as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic.

“I would like to inform Ugandans and the world of science that the journey of finding this solution is taking shape. We registered a landmark step on August 16 when NDA notified our herbal medicine under brand name Kazire Vidicine,” Mr Kazire said.

He added: “This notification permits that our drug can now be manufactured at large scale and be sold in all registered and accredited pharmacies, and drug shops across the country.”

Mr Kazire said he used the drug on 270 Covid-19 patients on home-based care during the second lockdown as a complementary treatment, which helped them (patients) to avoid getting severe to seek for oxygen support.

“None of these patients went for oxygen support and it’s because of the vidicine drug we gave them,” Mr Kazire said.

He said the drug does not treat Covid-19 and advised patients to seek medical treatment and home-based care as advised by health workers.

“They are many questions already coming up from public and pharmacies calling to stock the product asking if Vidicine treats Covid-19, the answer is no, it’s a complementary drug in the treatment and management Covid-19 because it stops the inflammation of lungs, kidney and the heart, keeps oxygen levels up and controls viral replication. This means it works better with home-based care as guided and advised by health workers,” he said.

Mr Abiaz Rwamiri, the NDA spokesperson, said the drug has been notified as treatment for cough, sore throat and flu. “The notification has been based on initial assessment, published literature and safety studies,” Mr Rwamwiri said.

He said the manufacturer has been advised to carry out clinical trials before they can approve it as treatment for Covid-19.

“We have advised the manufacturer to conduct clinical trials, which are the highest level of evidence to ascertain any claims of treatment than that approved for,” Mr Rwamwiri said.

Mr Kazire said he has capacity to manufacture 3,000 cartoons of Vidicine with about 100,000 doses in a day.