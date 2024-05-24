NDA impounds drugs worth Shs21m in Mukono, Kayunga

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has impounded drugs worth Shs21m following a three-day compliance enforcement operation targeting illegal drug outlets in Mukono and Kayunga districts.

The Regional Inspector of Drugs for the South-Eastern Region, Dr Zaidi Mwondha, said the operation took place in Nakifuma and Kangulumira Sub-counties in Mukono and Kayunga Districts respectively.

During the operation, 51 drug outlets operating without licenses or unqualified personnel, as well as clinics operating in uninspected buildings, were closed, and 84 boxes of medicines were seized.

“All those currently operating without licenses or unqualified personnel are hereby directed to halt all operations until the licensing requirements are fulfilled,” Dr Mwondha told journalists at the NDA regional office in Jinja City on Friday.

He added that the operation was in line with the NDA’s mission to protect and promote public health through effective regulation of human, and animal medicines, and healthcare products.

Furthermore, he urged the public to purchase drugs only from licensed pharmacies and drug shops, as well as to report anyone suspected of operating illegal drug shops.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) Inspector of Drugs South-Eastern Region, Dr Zaidi Mwondha (Left), addresses journalists at the Jinja regional office on Friday. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Meanwhile, drug shop operators, whose drugs have been impounded, have been asked to check with the South-Eastern Regional Office in Jinja for compliance guidance.

Dr Mwondha points out that there has been an improvement in compliance among drug shop operators, citing Mukono District, which had 450 licensed outlets in 2023 but currently has 720, including 800 applicants.

Kayunga District had 110 drug outlets but now has 250, while Buvuma District has about 25 drug outlets.